Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.93% to Rs 2.58 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar rose 63.64% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 81.93% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.5814.28-90.315.321.280.950.730.480.540.33

