Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 81.93% to Rs 2.58 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar rose 63.64% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 81.93% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.5814.28 -82 OPM %-90.315.32 -PBDT1.280.95 35 PBT0.730.48 52 NP0.540.33 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Granules India gains after USFDA issues EIR for Hyderabad API facility

Aeroflex Inds gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers secures project worth Rs 248 cr from Bhopal Municipal Corporation

BMW Ventures secures Rs 5-cr order for Kolkata Airport project

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story