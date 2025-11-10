Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 66.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 211.30% to Rs 9.37 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 66.07% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 211.30% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

