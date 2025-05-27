Surat Trade & Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.66% to Rs 7.42 crore

Net loss of Surat Trade & Mercantile reported to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.66% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.56% to Rs 11.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 68.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.4213.9168.6460.56-27.63-12.72-7.07-9.28-4.712.889.8113.79-4.872.799.2913.47-4.001.9111.669.07

