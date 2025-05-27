Surat Trade & Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.66% to Rs 7.42 croreNet loss of Surat Trade & Mercantile reported to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.66% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.56% to Rs 11.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 68.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
