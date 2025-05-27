Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 31.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 31.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 321.83 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Sugars declined 31.07% to Rs 74.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 321.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.24% to Rs 79.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 928.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1069.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales321.83298.84 8 928.541069.28 -13 OPM %19.4514.52 -9.306.92 - PBDT85.5821.72 294 41.95-21.52 LP PBT76.3412.49 511 4.85-58.59 LP NP74.10107.50 -31 79.97129.49 -38

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

