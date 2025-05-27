Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 31.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 321.83 croreNet profit of Sakthi Sugars declined 31.07% to Rs 74.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 321.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.24% to Rs 79.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 928.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1069.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
