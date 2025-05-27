Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 31.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 321.83 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Sugars declined 31.07% to Rs 74.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 321.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.24% to Rs 79.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 928.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1069.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

321.83298.84928.541069.2819.4514.529.306.9285.5821.7241.95-21.5276.3412.494.85-58.5974.10107.5079.97129.49

