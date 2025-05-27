Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenith Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 64.59% to Rs 14.50 crore

Net loss of Zenith Fibres reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.59% to Rs 14.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.28% to Rs 52.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.508.81 65 52.2034.28 52 OPM %-8.00-6.58 --0.08-0.90 - PBDT-0.470.43 PL 3.202.55 25 PBT-0.660.23 PL 2.401.74 38 NP-0.540.17 PL 1.801.32 36

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

