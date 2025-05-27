Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 37.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.58% to Rs 16.90 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 37.97% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.58% to Rs 16.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.91% to Rs 10.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 65.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.9014.8865.3457.2019.8215.6621.1517.743.742.7615.3911.573.402.4014.0410.152.581.8710.597.41

