Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 31.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets rose 31.62% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.69% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.171.4494.4792.362.061.472.061.471.541.17

