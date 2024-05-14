Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 33.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 33.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.29% to Rs 2080.47 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni declined 33.20% to Rs 103.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 2080.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2151.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.90% to Rs 329.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 335.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 7809.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7996.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2080.472151.33 -3 7809.277996.71 -2 OPM %7.9711.74 -7.337.68 - PBDT168.77244.12 -31 562.26574.66 -2 PBT139.35215.29 -35 444.99459.25 -3 NP103.92155.58 -33 329.16335.52 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 0.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Over one crore households registered for PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in last one month

Nucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Tata Power arm inks pact with Indian Bank

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Neogrowth Credit Pvt standalone net profit rises 115.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 37.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 35.93% in the March 2024 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 2.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story