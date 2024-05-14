Neogrowth Credit Pvt standalone net profit rises 115.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.07% to Rs 173.36 croreNet profit of Neogrowth Credit Pvt rose 115.13% to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.07% to Rs 173.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 313.50% to Rs 71.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.63% to Rs 599.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 380.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
