Neogrowth Credit Pvt standalone net profit rises 115.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 69.07% to Rs 173.36 crore

Net profit of Neogrowth Credit Pvt rose 115.13% to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.07% to Rs 173.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 313.50% to Rs 71.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.63% to Rs 599.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 380.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales173.36102.54 69 599.20380.14 58 OPM %50.7451.05 -52.0749.82 - PBDT30.3515.26 99 103.0433.05 212 PBT28.3113.32 113 95.3325.47 274 NP21.199.85 115 71.3717.26 313

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

