Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 35.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 52.27% to Rs 42.01 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 35.93% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.27% to Rs 42.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.05% to Rs 59.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 169.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.0127.59 52 169.82148.39 14 OPM %49.8252.05 -46.3749.63 - PBDT21.8816.30 34 82.8880.05 4 PBT20.9615.53 35 79.3477.47 2 NP15.8911.69 36 59.1657.97 2

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

