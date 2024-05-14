Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 35.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.27% to Rs 42.01 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 35.93% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.27% to Rs 42.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.05% to Rs 59.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 169.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

42.0127.59169.82148.3949.8252.0546.3749.6321.8816.3082.8880.0520.9615.5379.3477.4715.8911.6959.1657.97

