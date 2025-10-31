Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 44.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 161.84 crore

Net profit of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust declined 44.90% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 161.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.161.84159.6979.7881.2875.7180.281.506.898.6415.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News