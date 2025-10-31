Libord Finance standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Libord Finance rose 57.69% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

