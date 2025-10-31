Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.92 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.95% to Rs 123.52 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reported to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.95% to Rs 123.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.123.5283.4917.986.6822.725.7913.66-1.029.92-0.66

