Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit declines 8.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 138.07 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 8.81% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 138.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 132.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.138.07132.3418.6419.5029.2630.0125.5326.6518.4320.21

