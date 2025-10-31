Schaeffler India standalone net profit rises 24.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 2360.14 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 24.08% to Rs 306.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 247.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 2360.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2072.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2360.142072.8319.7818.11496.94403.22412.87333.17306.65247.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News