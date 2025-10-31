Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit rises 86.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 1629.30 crore

Net profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore rose 86.58% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 1629.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1448.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1629.301448.632.422.4228.9121.8721.2215.4320.8611.18

