We Win consolidated net profit rises 90.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of We Win rose 90.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.4014.966.576.221.080.620.260.230.190.10

