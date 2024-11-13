Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

We Win consolidated net profit rises 90.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 20.40 crore

Net profit of We Win rose 90.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.4014.96 36 OPM %6.576.22 -PBDT1.080.62 74 PBT0.260.23 13 NP0.190.10 90

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

