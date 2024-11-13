Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.57 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Sales decline 9.14% to Rs 629.83 crore

Net loss of Hindware Home Innovation reported to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 629.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 693.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales629.83693.21 -9 OPM %4.7210.73 -PBDT15.9658.76 -73 PBT-14.9329.29 PL NP-15.5719.14 PL

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

