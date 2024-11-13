Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.57 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.14% to Rs 629.83 crore

Net loss of Hindware Home Innovation reported to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 629.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 693.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.629.83693.214.7210.7315.9658.76-14.9329.29-15.5719.14

