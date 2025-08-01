Suzlon Energy jumps on bagging 381 MW wind energy order from Zelestra

Suzlon Energy jumped 5.47% to Rs 64.96 after the company secured a 381 MW order from Zelestra India and its affiliates to power their first firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project.

The deal involves 127 of Suzlon's S144 turbines and spans Maharashtra (180 MW), Madhya Pradesh (180 MW), and Tamil Nadu (21 MW).

With this deal, Suzlons S144 orderbook now stands at approximately 91%, reflecting strong market traction for its 3 MW turbine platform.

Suzlon will offer complete turnkey services, from in-house tech and manufacturing to long-term lifecycle support.

Zelestra, backed by EQT and managing a 29 GW global portfolio, sees this project as a cornerstone for its 5 GW hybrid energy roadmap through 2028.