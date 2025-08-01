Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy jumps on bagging 381 MW wind energy order from Zelestra

Suzlon Energy jumps on bagging 381 MW wind energy order from Zelestra

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Suzlon Energy jumped 5.47% to Rs 64.96 after the company secured a 381 MW order from Zelestra India and its affiliates to power their first firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project.

The deal involves 127 of Suzlon's S144 turbines and spans Maharashtra (180 MW), Madhya Pradesh (180 MW), and Tamil Nadu (21 MW).

With this deal, Suzlons S144 orderbook now stands at approximately 91%, reflecting strong market traction for its 3 MW turbine platform.

Suzlon will offer complete turnkey services, from in-house tech and manufacturing to long-term lifecycle support.

Zelestra, backed by EQT and managing a 29 GW global portfolio, sees this project as a cornerstone for its 5 GW hybrid energy roadmap through 2028.

The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with approximately 21.1 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 365.2% to Rs 1,182.22 crore on 73.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,773.54 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

