Shanti Gold International jumps on debut

Shares of Shanti Gold International were currently trading at Rs 233.50 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.34% compared with the issue price of Rs 199.

The scrip was listed at Rs 229.10, exhibiting a premium of 15.13% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 238.40 and a low of Rs 227. On the BSE, over 17.72 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Shanti Gold International was subscribed 81.17 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 July 2025 and it closed on 29 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 189 and 199 per share.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 18,096,000 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 360.11 crore. The objectives for the fresh issue included Rs 46.29 crore for funding of capital expenditure requirements towards setting up of the proposed Jaipur Facility, Rs 200 crore for funding working capital requirements, Rs 17 crore for repayment and/or prepayment of certain borrowings, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 53,989,200 equity shares, aggregating to 99.98% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 74.89%.

Shanti Gold International, founded in 2003, is a Mumbai-based company that makes high-quality 22 kt CZ gold jewelryincluding bangles, rings, necklaces, and full sets. All pieces are BIS-hallmarked, and many feature intricate designs created using CAD technology. The company works with big names like Joyalukkas and Lalithaa Jewellery and serves customers in 15 Indian states and 4 countries abroad. Most of its revenue comes from South India (over 72% in FY25). Its Mumbai factory has a production capacity of 2,700 kg per year. To meet rising demand, its building a new facility in Jaipur that will add another 1,200 kg capacity and introduce machine-made gold jewelry. Shanti Gold plans to grow its reach in North India and expand further into global markets like the USA and UAE.