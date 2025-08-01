Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSWL net turnover jumps 4% YoY in July 2025

SSWL net turnover jumps 4% YoY in July 2025

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a net turnover of Rs 378.87 crore for July 2025, up 4.47% YoY growth compared to Rs 362.64 crore posted in July 2024.

The company's gross turnover jumped 4.53% to Rs 461.08 crore in July 2025 from Rs 441.08 crore recorded in July 2024.

In value terms, the overall exports segment increased by 4% YoY, the aluminium products segment gained 29% YoY, the truck segment declined 12% YoY, the tractor segment grew 9% YoY, the passenger car-steel segment fell 19%, while the 2- and 3-wheeler segment rose 9% YoY in July 2025.

In volume terms, the overall exports segment fell 28% YoY, the aluminium products segment surged 19% YoY, the truck segment declined 5% YoY, the tractor segment increased 16% YoY, the passenger car-steel segment fell 12%, while the 2- and 3-wheeler segment declined 4% YoY during the review period.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 88.23% to Rs 60.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 515.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.46% YoY to Rs 1,233.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels fell 1.99% to currently trade at Rs 226.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

