SSWL net turnover jumps 4% YoY in July 2025

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a net turnover of Rs 378.87 crore for July 2025, up 4.47% YoY growth compared to Rs 362.64 crore posted in July 2024.

The company's gross turnover jumped 4.53% to Rs 461.08 crore in July 2025 from Rs 441.08 crore recorded in July 2024.

In value terms, the overall exports segment increased by 4% YoY, the aluminium products segment gained 29% YoY, the truck segment declined 12% YoY, the tractor segment grew 9% YoY, the passenger car-steel segment fell 19%, while the 2- and 3-wheeler segment rose 9% YoY in July 2025.

In volume terms, the overall exports segment fell 28% YoY, the aluminium products segment surged 19% YoY, the truck segment declined 5% YoY, the tractor segment increased 16% YoY, the passenger car-steel segment fell 12%, while the 2- and 3-wheeler segment declined 4% YoY during the review period.