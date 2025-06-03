Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.4%

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 23.53% over last one month compared to 13.53% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.23% rise in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd fell 2.4% today to trade at Rs 69.51. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.09% to quote at 71147.43. The index is up 13.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd decreased 0.79% and NBCC (India) Ltd lost 0.6% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 3.49 % over last one year compared to the 6.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.