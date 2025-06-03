Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.4%

Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.4%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 23.53% over last one month compared to 13.53% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.23% rise in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd fell 2.4% today to trade at Rs 69.51. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.09% to quote at 71147.43. The index is up 13.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd decreased 0.79% and NBCC (India) Ltd lost 0.6% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 3.49 % over last one year compared to the 6.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 23.53% over last one month compared to 13.53% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16.8 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 141.52 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 86.04 on 12 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 45.13 on 05 Jun 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anant Raj Ltd Spikes 1.75%

Indices edge lower; breadth strong

Adani Ports records 17% YoY increase in handled cargo volume for May'25

RITES emerges L1 bidder for a Gujarat Urban Development Company project

Adani Ports records 17% growth in handled cargo volumes in May'25

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story