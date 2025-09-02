Tata Power Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 387.25, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.76% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 20.23% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 389, up 1.67% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 10.76% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 20.23% drop in the Nifty Energy index.