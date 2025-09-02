GAIL (India) Ltd soars 2.23%, rises for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 179.86, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 20.23% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 179.86, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. GAIL (India) Ltd has added around 3.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.33 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 180.62, up 2.14% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 22.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 20.23% fall in the Nifty Energy index.