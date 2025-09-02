Inox Wind Ltd up for third consecutive session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.48, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.25% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 20.23% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.48, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Inox Wind Ltd has slipped around 5.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.32 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 145.6, up 2.63% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd is down 34.25% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 20.23% slide in the Nifty Energy index.