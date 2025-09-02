Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind Ltd up for third consecutive session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.48, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.25% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 20.23% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 59.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

