Suzlon Energy Ltd Spurts 5%

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 52.76. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.82% to quote at 60630.83. The index is down 9.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd increased 4.31% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd added 4.21% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 5.63 % over last one year compared to the 7.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suzlon Energy Ltd has lost 14.21% over last one month compared to 9.38% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 65.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 86.04 on 12 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 35.49 on 14 Mar 2024.

