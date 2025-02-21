Suzlon Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 55.85, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% slide in NIFTY and a 19.86% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 55.85, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22814. The Sensex is at 75373.53, down 0.48%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has gained around 1.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31769.65, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 302.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 564.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 189.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News