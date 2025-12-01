Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty pare gains; realty shares decline

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; realty shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks reversed all gains and traded with small cuts in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,200 level. Realty shares extended losses for a third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 60.63 points or 0.07% to 85,646.04. The Nifty 50 index lost 17.30 points or 0.07% to 26,186.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.15%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,843 shares rose and 2,179 shares fell. A total of 240 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 56.6 in November, comfortably above the neutral mark of 50.0 and its long-run average of 54.2. Falling from 59.2 in October, however, the latest figure highlighted the slowest improvement in operating conditions since February. A softer rise in sales restricted growth of buying volumes and job creation, while positive sentiment towards output prospects slipped to its lowest level since mid-2022.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.42% to 11.78. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,348.80, at a premium of 162.35 points as compared with the spot at 26,186.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 77.8 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 72.7 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 0.99% to 894.25. The index fell 1.89% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Godrej Properties (down 1.55%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.51%), DLF (down 1.33%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.03%), Lodha Developers (down 0.76%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.5%), and Phoenix Mills (down 0.02%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ashok Leyland rose 1.04% after the company reported a 29% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 18,272 units in November 2025, up from 14,137 units sold in November 2024.

SML Mahindra hit the 5% upper circuit after the company reported a robust 102% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales to 1,087 units in November 2025, compared with 539 units sold in the same month last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR hits record low amid surging oil prices

M&M clocks total sales of 92,670 units in November; tractor sales up 32% YoY

Globale Tessile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wockhardt Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index losing ground around a two-week low

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story