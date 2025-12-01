Sensex, Nifty pare gains; realty shares decline

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks reversed all gains and traded with small cuts in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,200 level. Realty shares extended losses for a third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 60.63 points or 0.07% to 85,646.04. The Nifty 50 index lost 17.30 points or 0.07% to 26,186.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.15%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,843 shares rose and 2,179 shares fell. A total of 240 shares were unchanged.

Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 56.6 in November, comfortably above the neutral mark of 50.0 and its long-run average of 54.2. Falling from 59.2 in October, however, the latest figure highlighted the slowest improvement in operating conditions since February. A softer rise in sales restricted growth of buying volumes and job creation, while positive sentiment towards output prospects slipped to its lowest level since mid-2022. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.42% to 11.78. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,348.80, at a premium of 162.35 points as compared with the spot at 26,186.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 77.8 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 72.7 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 0.99% to 894.25. The index fell 1.89% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Godrej Properties (down 1.55%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.51%), DLF (down 1.33%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.03%), Lodha Developers (down 0.76%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.5%), and Phoenix Mills (down 0.02%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: Ashok Leyland rose 1.04% after the company reported a 29% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 18,272 units in November 2025, up from 14,137 units sold in November 2024.