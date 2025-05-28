Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.06% to Rs 52.42 crore

Net Loss of Salora International reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.06% to Rs 52.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.32% to Rs 150.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

52.4232.75150.90157.71-0.65-1.74-0.85-1.06-0.22-0.89-1.50-2.56-0.28-0.94-1.72-2.77-0.21-0.71-1.33-2.09

