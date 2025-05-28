Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advance Lifestyles standalone net profit rises 440.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Net profit of Advance Lifestyles rose 440.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 580.95% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

