Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35826.2, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.14 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 294.25, up 1.68% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 19.45% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% fall in NIFTY and a 19.03% fall in the Nifty Energy index.