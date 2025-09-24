Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for third straight session

Sep 24 2025
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 293, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.45% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% fall in NIFTY and a 19.03% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 293, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25090.8. The Sensex is at 81828.8, down 0.33%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added around 3.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35826.2, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 294.25, up 1.68% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 19.45% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% fall in NIFTY and a 19.03% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 17.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Sep 24 2025

