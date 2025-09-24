Sensex, Nifty trade lower; European mrkt decline

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in the afternoon trade, weighed down by renewed concerns over potential changes to U.S. H-1B visa regulations. Sustained foreign institutional outflows further dampened hopes of a festive-season demand revival. The Nifty traded below the 25,150 level.

Realty, IT and media shares tumbled while FMCG, PSU Bank and metal shares advanced.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 156.03 points or 0.19% to 81,939.07. The Nifty 50 index lost 40.15 points or 0.16% to 25,131.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,708 shares rose and 2,329 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Hindustan Unilever (up 1.95%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.66%), NTPC (up 1.50%), JSW Steel (up 1.39%) and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.30%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Tata Motors (down 2.04%), Wipro (down 1.83%), Bharat Electronics Limied (BHEL) (down 1.58%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.24%) and IndusInd Bank (down 1.22%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced 1.13% after the company said that it has formed a strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics (BEL) to support Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme of the Indian Air Force.

VIP Industries added 0.14% after the company announced the appointment of Atul Jain as its new managing director (MD), effective 23 September 2025, for a term of five years. Bajaj Electricals jumped 7.33% after the company said that its board has approved a proposal for the acquisition of 'Morphy Richards brand and related intellectual property rights for the territories of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh. The total cost of the said acquisition is Rs 146 crore. Minda Corporation surged 8.21% after investors cheered the companys bold new growth blueprint, dubbed Vision 2030. The presentation, unveiled at an investor meet in Pune on 23 September 2025, highlighted the companys strategy to scale revenue from Rs 5,056 crore in FY25 to over Rs 17,500 crore by FY30 while keeping debt under tight control. Management also reaffirmed its commitment to improving margins with a target EBITDA of more than 12.5%. Exports are projected to soar from Rs 420 crore in FY25 to more than Rs 1,500 crore by FY30, implying a compounded annual growth rate of 37%

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 606.15 after the company signed a pact with European offshore oil and gas vessel leader Royal IHC. The agreement, also involving Alar Infrastructure, the Indian representative of Royal IHC, aims to develop and retrofit offshore construction vessels, pipe laying vessels, and multi-purpose offshore support vessels at Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI)'s Pipavav Port, Gujarat shipyard. Global Markets: European market declined while Asian market traded mixed on Wednesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remarked that equity prices were fairly highly valued.