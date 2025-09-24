Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors slides after reports of extended JLR shutdowns due to cyberattack

Tata Motors slides after reports of extended JLR shutdowns due to cyberattack

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Tata Motors slipped 2.05% to Rs 687.10 after media reports said Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), its UK-based luxury car subsidiary, will keep its factories closed until October 1.

The shutdown follows a cyberattack on 31 August 2025 that has crippled JLR's IT systems and brought production to a halt. The incident, widely believed to be a ransomware assault, has disrupted operations not only in the UK but also at facilities in China, Slovakia, Brazil and India. Losses are estimated at 50 million pounds ($68 million) a week.

JLR, Britain's largest carmaker, operates three plants in the UK that together produce about 1,000 vehicles a day. With output stalled, reports said many of its 33,000 employees have been told to stay at home.

The ripple effects have also hit the supply chain, with nearly 200,000 jobs at risk across hundreds of supplier firms, according to media reports.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

Tata Motors reported a 62.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,924 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,514 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,03,792 crore in Q1 FY26, with performance impacted by volume decline in all businesses and a drop in profitability primarily at JLR.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

