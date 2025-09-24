Tata Motors slides after reports of extended JLR shutdowns due to cyberattack

Tata Motors slipped 2.05% to Rs 687.10 after media reports said Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), its UK-based luxury car subsidiary, will keep its factories closed until October 1.

The shutdown follows a cyberattack on 31 August 2025 that has crippled JLR's IT systems and brought production to a halt. The incident, widely believed to be a ransomware assault, has disrupted operations not only in the UK but also at facilities in China, Slovakia, Brazil and India. Losses are estimated at 50 million pounds ($68 million) a week.

JLR, Britain's largest carmaker, operates three plants in the UK that together produce about 1,000 vehicles a day. With output stalled, reports said many of its 33,000 employees have been told to stay at home.