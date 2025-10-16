Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 9.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 504.04 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 9.38% to Rs 49.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 504.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 464.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.504.04464.2413.5013.5472.5466.4866.7560.9849.6845.42

