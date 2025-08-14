Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 227.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.67% to Rs 177.22 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 227.07% to Rs 20.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.67% to Rs 177.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.177.22113.8423.5418.4439.4119.3627.859.1120.546.28

