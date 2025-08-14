Kundan Minerals & Metals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7097.14% to Rs 151.14 crore

Net profit of Kundan Minerals & Metals reported to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7097.14% to Rs 151.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.151.142.106.04-54.298.52-1.157.88-1.265.28-1.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News