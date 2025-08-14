Optimus Finance consolidated net profit declines 1.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 39.81 crore

Net profit of Optimus Finance declined 1.37% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

