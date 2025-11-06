Gujarat Pipavav Port surges on robust Q2 show

Gujarat Pipavav Port jumped 7.86% to Rs 175.60 after the company posted a strong set of numbers for the September 2025 quarter.Revenue from operations rose 31.9% year-on-year to Rs 299.35 crore, compared with Rs 227.04 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 19.5% from Rs 250.45 crore in Q1 FY26.
Adjusted net profit (PAT) jumped 70.1% YoY to Rs 128.44 crore, compared with Rs 75.49 crore in the year-ago quarter, and 23.1% higher sequentially from Rs 104.33 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 69.8% YoY to Rs 214.7 crore, and was up 54.2% QoQ.
On 17 May 2021, the company's Pipavav port was impacted by cyclone Tauktae. While operations were temporarily disrupted until 1 June 2021 due to loss of grid power, timely precautionary measures ensured there was no loss of life. Certain portions of the ports property, plant, and equipment required repairs, for which the company incurred an expenditure of Rs 84.71 crore.
Against this, the company has received insurance claims totaling Rs 63.04 crore up to 31 March 2025. With the cyclone restoration work now fully completed, no additional expenditure has been incurred during the current period. The company received Rs 14.40 crore on 24 September 2025 and the balance Rs 28.74 crore on 23 October 2025.
Total expenditure increased 28.6% YoY to Rs 121.52 crore. Employee expenses rose 8.02% YoY to Rs 22.91 crore during the quarter. Depreciation rose 8.6% YoY to Rs 31.65 crore, and interest expense eased 8.1% YoY to Rs 1.47 crore.
The companys tax outgo stood at Rs 53.9 crore, up 5.9% YoY and 54.44% QoQ.
The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.40 per share for FY26, with November 12, 2025, set as the record date.
Gujarat Pipavav Port is engaged in operating and maintaining an all-weather Port at Pipavav, District Amreli, in Gujarat, having multi-cargo and multi-user operations. The companys Port is one of the principal gateways on the West Coast of India and provides access to shipping lines through international routes as well as for the cargo belt in North and North-West Region of India.
