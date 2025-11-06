Orkla India rises in debut

Shares of Orkla India were currently trading at Rs 717.40 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.73% as compared with the issue price of Rs 717.40.

The stock was listed at Rs 751.50, exhibiting a premium of 2.95% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 755 and a low of 715. On the BSE, over 12.38 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Orkla India was subscribed 48.73 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 October 2025 and it closed on 31 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 695 and 730 per share.

The IPO comprised an offer for sale of 2,28,43,004 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 1667.54 crore, by existing shareholders Orkla Asia Pacific, Navas Meeran, and Feroz Meeran. The promoters of the company were Orkla ASA, Orkla Asia Holding AS, and Orkla Asia Pacific. The promoter and promoter group had collectively held 12,33,02,690 equity shares, representing 90% of the pre-offer paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding was expected to reduce to around 75%. Incorporated in 1996, Orkla India is an Indian food company offering a diverse range of food products, from breakfast to lunch and dinner, snacks, beverages, and desserts. Orkla India is a subsidiary of Orkla ASA, a Norway-listed industrial, long-term investment company focused on brands and consumer-oriented companies, with a legacy spanning over 370 years.

The companys key product categories include spices, which consist of blended and pure spices, and convenience foods, which include ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, as well as vermicelli and other items. In Q1 FY2026, spices contributed 66.3% to total product sales, and convenience foods 33.7%. Its convenience foods range simplifies cooking and enables quick meal preparation through products like Gulab Jamun Mix, Rava Idli Mix, 3-Minute Poha, and Dosa Mix. Ahead of the IPO, Orkla India, on 28 October 2025, raised Rs 499.60 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 68.43 lakh shares at Rs 730 each to 30 anchor investors.