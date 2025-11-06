Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at United Breweries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at United Breweries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
United Breweries Ltd saw volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 57.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6023 shares

CCL Products (India) Ltd, Redington Ltd, Astral Ltd, International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 November 2025.

United Breweries Ltd saw volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 57.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6023 shares. The stock dropped 0.57% to Rs.1,801.70. Volumes stood at 2921 shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd saw volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 47.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4294 shares. The stock increased 11.68% to Rs.991.00. Volumes stood at 3392 shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd clocked volume of 25.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.37% to Rs.278.75. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd clocked volume of 1.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13305 shares. The stock gained 5.23% to Rs.1,544.30. Volumes stood at 16615 shares in the last session.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd clocked volume of 3.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29289 shares. The stock gained 9.17% to Rs.365.90. Volumes stood at 40489 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

