Avanti Feeds gains as Q2 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 153 cr

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Avanti Feeds advanced 2.71% to Rs 709.65 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 34.87% to Rs 153.29 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 113.65 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 19.04% year on year to Rs 1,609.69 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 227.07 crore in Q2 FY26, up 39.79% as against Rs 162.43 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses rose 16.20% to Rs 1,431.57 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,231.98 crore in Q2 FY25. The cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 1,107.10 (up 2.43% YoY) and employee benefit expenses was at Rs 73.65 crore (up 17.86% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from shrimp feed stood at Rs 1,155.54 crore (up 7.76% YoY), processed shrimpin come stood at Rs 451.49 crore (up 63.71% YoY), revenue from power stood at Rs 0.82 crore (down 4.65% YoY) and shrimp hatchery revenue was at Rs 1.84 crore (down 46.19% YoY).

Avanti Feeds is a manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds and shrimp processors and exporters. The company's principal products/services are shrimp feed and processed shrimp.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

