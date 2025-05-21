Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 21.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.34% to Rs 59.14 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods rose 21.10% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 59.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.03% to Rs 8.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 218.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

59.1454.09218.34187.925.655.365.015.233.883.2612.3911.453.773.2012.0411.222.872.378.778.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News