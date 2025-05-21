Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pervasive Commodities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pervasive Commodities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18528.57% to Rs 13.04 crore

Net loss of Pervasive Commodities reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18528.57% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2265.63% to Rs 30.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.040.07 18529 30.281.28 2266 OPM %-5.90-28.57 -0.3312.50 - PBDT-0.78-0.04 -1850 0.070.14 -50 PBT-0.78-0.04 -1850 0.070.14 -50 NP-0.600.02 PL 0.090.14 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 188.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Globe Textiles (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 313.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Trident consolidated net profit rises 135.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 3.24% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story