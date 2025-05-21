VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 244.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.29% to Rs 809.03 croreNet profit of VRL Logistics rose 244.71% to Rs 74.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.29% to Rs 809.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 768.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 105.89% to Rs 182.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 3160.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2888.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content