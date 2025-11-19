Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 67.16 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods rose 22.83% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 67.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.67.1655.564.594.843.272.863.162.792.261.84

