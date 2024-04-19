Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Sales decline 97.26% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Sybly Industries reported to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 97.26% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 97.40% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.73 -97 0.020.77 -97 OPM %-1250.00-73.97 --2450.00-128.57 - PBDT-0.62-0.67 7 -0.88-1.56 44 PBT-0.65-0.72 10 -1.01-1.83 45 NP-3.65-1.33 -174 -3.52-2.22 -59

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

