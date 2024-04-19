Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.08% to Rs 5.99 crore

Net Loss of Shrenik reported to Rs 108.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.08% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 108.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 34.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.9912.00 -50 34.1948.56 -30 OPM %-1809.18-473.25 --331.18-167.90 - PBDT-108.37-2.75 -3841 -108.640.63 PL PBT-108.37-2.92 -3611 -108.950.09 PL NP-108.37-2.78 -3798 -108.950.23 PL

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

