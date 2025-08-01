Symphony consolidated net profit declines 52.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.13% to Rs 251.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony declined 52.27% to Rs 42.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 36.13% to Rs 251.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 393.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.251.00393.0010.3622.1447.0096.0045.0094.0042.0088.00

