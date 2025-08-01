ECI to publish draft electoral roll in Bihar today under Special Intensive Revision

The Election Commission will release the draft electoral roll for Bihar today (1 August 2025) as part of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the first such exercise since 2003. Physical and digital copies will be provided to recognised political parties across all 38 districts.

Voters and political parties can file objections or flag discrepancies between 1st August and 1st September 2025. The initiative aims for transparent and inclusive voter registration. Voter details can be verified at voters.eci.gov.in.

As of 27 July, over 7.24 crore of Bihars 7.89 crore voters submitted their enumeration forms during the SIR held from 24 June to 25 July, marking a 91.7% participation rate.