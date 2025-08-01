Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 2.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.03% to Rs 979.00 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 2.46% to Rs 66.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 979.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1030.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.979.001030.9011.4110.84121.40121.2098.6099.9066.7065.10

